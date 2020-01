Il regista di Top Gun: Maverick parla di come è stato realizzato il film

View this post on Instagram

A new look at '#TopGun: Maverick' has arrived! ✈️ These exclusive photos show some of the film’s new crop of pilots that Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has returned to flight school to teach a thing or two about speed and the need thereof. Tap the link in our bio to see more photos, plus director Joseph Kosinski's first interview about the highly anticipated sequel. 📷: Scott Garfield/Paramount