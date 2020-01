View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, the award statues for the 70th #Berlinale were cast and Festival Directors Mariette Rissenbeek and @CarloChatrian stopped by to welcome the bears. . Since the beginning of the festival, the statues have been produced by the @HermannNoack #sculpture foundry in #Berlin. They are based on a design by sculptress #RenéeSintenis (1888-1965).