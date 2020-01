View this post on Instagram

⁣See the Sun like never before! ⁣#SolarVision2020 ⠀ NSF’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope produces the highest resolution image of the Sun's surface ever taken. ⠀ In this movie, you can see features as small as 30km (18 miles) in size for the first time ever. The movie shows the turbulent, “boiling” gas that covers the entire sun. The cell-like structures -- each about the size of Texas 🤯 -- are the signature of violent motions that transport heat from the inside of the sun to its surface. ⠀ Hot solar material (plasma) rises in the bright centers of “cells,” cools off and then sinks below the surface in dark lanes. In these dark lanes, we can also see the tiny, bright markers of magnetic fields. Never before seen to this clarity, these bright specks are thought to channel energy up into the outer layers of the solar atmosphere called the corona. These bright spots may be at the core of why the solar corona is more than a million degrees. ⠀ More: nsf.gov/solarscience ☀️ ⠀ Credit: NSO/AURA/NSF ⠀ #sun #vision2020 #video #astronomy #telescope #ourstar