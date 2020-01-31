The Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani commenta il suo nuovo fisico per il film

CinemaCelebrity

di Mattia Chiappani - 31/01/2020 09:55 | aggiornato 31/01/2020 10:00

In molti sono rimasti a bocca aperta assistendo alla trasformazione fisica che ha affrontato Kumail Nanjiani in vista del suo debutto nel MCU in The Eternals.

Diventare un supereroe non è facile, neanche quando si assume questa carica solamente sullo schermo. Anzi, forse è ancora più difficile in questi casi, perché non ci sono ragni radioattivi, origini extraterrene o sieri del Supersoldato che ti diano un fisico fuori dal comune, solo il duro e intenso allenamento. È una verità che ha scoperto in prima persona Kumail Nanjiani, attore americano che prossimamente debutterà nel Marvel Cinematic Universe interpretando Kingo in The Eternals. Per prepararsi al ruolo ha dovuto rivoluzionare il proprio corpo, costruendosi un fisico davvero muscoloso.

In un'intervista, pubblicata il 29 gennaio da Entertainment Tonight, l'attore e sua moglie Emily V. Gordon hanno parlato proprio di questa trasformazione. Un cambio di look che ha richiesto molto impegno, ma che ha stupito il mondo quando i risultati sono stati svelati. Nanjiani ha commentato così: "La gente su Internet ha pensato che sia successo da un giorno all'altro. Per le persone che conosco personalmente, con cui ne ho parlato, è un processo durato un anno". Ha anche sottolineato come ora stia cercando di parlarne meno, perché si è reso conto di "essere diventato ossessionato dalla cosa, perché richiede davvero tantissimo impegno".

Ovviamente non sono mancati i commenti da ogni parte del mondo in merito a questa trasformazione fisica. Emily V. Gordon ha ricordato alcuni dei casi più bizzarri: "La ragazza che era in classe alle medie con me e con cui non parlo dai tempi delle scuole medie o il tipo con cui ho avuto una storiella al college, che mi hanno contattato". Per Nanjiani però nessuno di questi ha significato, se paragonato all'endorsement ricevuto da una delle celebrità hollywodiane più amate del momento, ovvero Dwayne Johnson. "Mi piace che The Rock ne abbia parlato" ha dichiarato l'attore "Quello è stato davvero figo. Mi ha chiamato fratello e ha detto 'So quanto sia difficile'. Quello mi ha fatto sentire bene".

Qual è invece l'evento più bizzarro legato a tutta questa esperienza? Secondo la coppia si tratta di un regalo decisamente curioso fatto a uno dei loro parenti. Gordon ha infatti raccontato che qualcuno ha regalato al padre del comico dei calzini con il suo nuovo fisico disegnato. "È stato strano" ha commentato Nanjiani.

Potremo vedere gli effetti completi di questa incredibile body transformation in The Eternals, nuovo film del Marvel Cinematic Universe diretto da Chloé Zhao in arrivo in Italia il prossimo novembre. Oltre a Kumail Nanjiani vedremo nel ricco cast Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan e Kit Harington.