È morto Kirk Douglas: il cordoglio della famiglia e i saluti di Hollywood

Celebrity

di Giuseppe Benincasa - 06/02/2020 09:12 | aggiornato 06/02/2020 09:16

La leggenda di Hollywood Kirk Douglas è morto a 103 anni.

Si è spento a 103 anni il leggendario attore dell'età d'oro di Hollywood Kirk Douglas.

Ad annunciarlo è stato suo figlio Michael con un post su Instagram:

È con grande tristezza che io e i miei fratelli annunciamo che Kirk Douglas ci ha lasciato oggi all'età di 103 anni. Per il mondo era una leggenda, un attore dell'epoca d'oro del cinema che ha vissuto i suoi anni d'oro, un filantropo il cui impegno per la giustizia e le cause in cui credeva fissano uno standard a cui tutti noi dobbiamo aspirare. Ma per me e per i miei fratelli Joel e Peter era semplicemente papà, per Catherine, un meraviglioso suocero, per i suoi nipoti e pronipoti, il loro amato nonno, e per sua moglie Anne, un marito meraviglioso. La vita di Kirk è stata ben vissuta e lascia un'eredità cinematografica che durerà per le generazioni a venire e un passato come rinomato filantropo che ha lavorato per servire il pubblico e portare la pace sul pianeta. Permettetemi di concludere con le parole che gli ho detto al suo ultimo compleanno e che rimarranno sempre vere. 'Papà - Ti voglio tanto bene e sono orgoglioso di essere tuo figlio'. #KirkDouglas

A questo messaggio ha risposto anche Catherine Zeta Jones, attrice e moglie di Michael Douglas, dicendo: "Lui ti ha amato moltissimo mio caro."

Kirk Douglas ha regalato al pubblico una serie di ruoli indimenticabili, come quelli nei due film di Stanley Kubrick Spartacus (1960) e Orizzonti di gloria (1957), quello nel classico live-action Disney 20.000 leghe sotto i mari (1954) o quello che gli è valso un Golden Globe e una nomination ai premi Oscar come Miglior attore protagonista Brama di vivere del 1956, in cui recita insieme a un'altra leggenda come Anthony Quinn.

La vita di Kirk Douglas, fin dalle sue origini, è stata piena di momenti drammatici e altri felici.

I saluti di Hollywood

La scomparsa di Kirk Douglas non ha lasciato indifferente lo star system di Hollywood e in molti hanno voluto pubblicamente salutare l'attore tramite i social.

L'account Twitter The Walt Disney Family Museum ha ricordato la performance di Douglas in 20.000 leghe sotto i mari, pubblicando una bellissima foto che ritrae l'attore con Walt Disney in persona:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kirk Douglas. His performance of Ned Land in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) anchored the first all live-action feature film at The Walt Disney Studios. Our condolences are with his family and all who cherished his work. pic.twitter.com/Kdi9R5Y0sb — The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) February 6, 2020

L'Acadamy, che assegnerà gli Oscar il prossimo 9 febbraio, lo ha salutato come leggenda di Hollywood, pubblicando una foto del film Spartacus:

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Anche dall'account Twitter dei Golden Globes hanno ricordato Kirk Douglas:

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020

L'attore Danny DeVito, che ha recitato insieme a Michael Douglas recentemente nella brillante serie TV Il metodo Kominsky, ha scritto che la vita di Kirk è stata d'ispirazione e ha concluso dicendo: "È stato bello passare del tempo con te, amico."

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

William Shatner, l'indimenticabile Capitano Kirk del franchise originale di Star Trek, ha fatto le condoglianze alla famiglia:

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

Dal cast originale di Star Trek, anche George Takei si è unito al cordoglio, ricordando la Medaglia presidenziale della libertà ricevuta da Douglas:

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

"Kirk Douglas sarà sempre una icona nel Pantheon di Hollywood". Rob Reiner, regista di Harry, ti presento Sally..., ha ricordato l'impegno dell'attore per spezzare la lista nera di Hollywood: