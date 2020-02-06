Menù Celebrity

È morto Kirk Douglas: il cordoglio della famiglia e i saluti di Hollywood

La leggenda di Hollywood Kirk Douglas è morto a 103 anni.

Si è spento a 103 anni il leggendario attore dell'età d'oro di Hollywood Kirk Douglas.

Ad annunciarlo è stato suo figlio Michael con un post su Instagram:

È con grande tristezza che io e i miei fratelli annunciamo che Kirk Douglas ci ha lasciato oggi all'età di 103 anni. Per il mondo era una leggenda, un attore dell'epoca d'oro del cinema che ha vissuto i suoi anni d'oro, un filantropo il cui impegno per la giustizia e le cause in cui credeva fissano uno standard a cui tutti noi dobbiamo aspirare.

Ma per me e per i miei fratelli Joel e Peter era semplicemente papà, per Catherine, un meraviglioso suocero, per i suoi nipoti e pronipoti, il loro amato nonno, e per sua moglie Anne, un marito meraviglioso.

La vita di Kirk è stata ben vissuta e lascia un'eredità cinematografica che durerà per le generazioni a venire e un passato come rinomato filantropo che ha lavorato per servire il pubblico e portare la pace sul pianeta.

Permettetemi di concludere con le parole che gli ho detto al suo ultimo compleanno e che rimarranno sempre vere. 'Papà - Ti voglio tanto bene e sono orgoglioso di essere tuo figlio'. #KirkDouglas

A questo messaggio ha risposto anche Catherine Zeta Jones, attrice e moglie di Michael Douglas, dicendo: "Lui ti ha amato moltissimo mio caro."

View this post on Instagram

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on

Kirk Douglas ha regalato al pubblico una serie di ruoli indimenticabili, come quelli nei due film di Stanley Kubrick Spartacus (1960) e Orizzonti di gloria (1957), quello nel classico live-action Disney 20.000 leghe sotto i mari (1954) o quello che gli è valso un Golden Globe e una nomination ai premi Oscar come Miglior attore protagonista Brama di vivere del 1956, in cui recita insieme a un'altra leggenda come Anthony Quinn.

La vita di Kirk Douglas, fin dalle sue origini, è stata piena di momenti drammatici e altri felici.

I saluti di Hollywood

La scomparsa di Kirk Douglas non ha lasciato indifferente lo star system di Hollywood e in molti hanno voluto pubblicamente salutare l'attore tramite i social.

L'account Twitter The Walt Disney Family Museum ha ricordato la performance di Douglas in 20.000 leghe sotto i mari, pubblicando una bellissima foto che ritrae l'attore con Walt Disney in persona:

L'Acadamy, che assegnerà gli Oscar il prossimo 9 febbraio, lo ha salutato come leggenda di Hollywood, pubblicando una foto del film Spartacus:

Anche dall'account Twitter dei Golden Globes hanno ricordato Kirk Douglas:

L'attore Danny DeVito, che ha recitato insieme a Michael Douglas recentemente nella brillante serie TV Il metodo Kominsky, ha scritto che la vita di Kirk è stata d'ispirazione e ha concluso dicendo: "È stato bello passare del tempo con te, amico."

William Shatner, l'indimenticabile Capitano Kirk del franchise originale di Star Trek, ha fatto le condoglianze alla famiglia:

Dal cast originale di Star Trek, anche George Takei si è unito al cordoglio, ricordando la Medaglia presidenziale della libertà ricevuta da Douglas:

"Kirk Douglas sarà sempre una icona nel Pantheon di Hollywood". Rob Reiner, regista di Harry, ti presento Sally..., ha ricordato l'impegno dell'attore per spezzare  la lista nera di Hollywood:

