Oscar 2020: la polemica Shia LaBeouf e il video della discordia

Non c'è Oscar senza (almeno) una polemica. All'edizione 2020, nell'occhio del ciclone è finito Shia LaBeouf, accusato di avere preso in giro l'attore con Sindrome di Down Zack Gottsagen.

Shia LaBeouf a Cannes Shia LaBeouf by Frantogian/CC BY-SA 3.0

La polemica insegue Shia LaBeouf. Anche se stavolta sembra pretestuosa. La star di Honey Boy è stata invitata a partecipare agli Oscar 2020 come presentatore e ha chiesto di salire sul palco insieme al suo co-protagonista nel film In viaggio verso un sogno - The Peanut Butter Falcon, Zack Gottsagen. Ma il comportamento di Shia quando il giovane attore con Sindrome di Down doveva annunciare il vincitore per il Migliore corto live-action gli ha attirato una marea di critiche. Molti spettatori si sono riversati su Twitter, accusando la star di avere preso in giro Zack.

Nel video del "momento incriminato" (che trovate qui sotto), Shia invita il collega a sbrigarsi, gli fa vedere come aprire la busta e poi sorride quando il giovane attore esita a dire il nome del vincitore:

Un gran numero di utenti ha trovato inappropriato l'atteggiamento della star di Transformers:

Sul serio? Shia LaBeouf era davvero infastidito dal ragazzo con la Sindrome di Down e ha riso di lui mentre leggeva il nome del vincitore? Che schifo!

Ma che diavolo? Che gran s******, Shia LaBeouf! Altro che figo!

Che mancanza di rispetto!

Ma tantissimi altri hanno difeso Shia, affermando che era preoccupato per Zack:

Non ha fatto niente di male. Ha trattato il suo amico con grande umanità. Ho visto comprensione, non fastidio. Twitter è ridicolo a rimproverarlo.

Shia stava chiaramente cercando di aiutare il suo migliore amico, che era tremendamente nervoso. Si può vedere che gli bisbiglia qualcosa, mentre lo tocca, così che Zack sa che deve parlare. Poi gli fa vedere come aprire la busta e gli dice qualcosa all'orecchio. Non è stato sgarbato!

E più di un utente ha sottolineato l'ipocrisia di molti detrattori di Shia, osservando che non chiamano Zack per nome, ma "il ragazzo disabile":

Le persone che non sanno niente del rapporto tra Shia LaBeouf e Zack Gottsagen hanno molto da dire. Ironia della sorte, sono quelle che si riferiscono a Zack come 'il ragazzo con la Sindrome di Down'.

Non è un bambino. È un attore di 34 anni con un nome. Hanno recitato insieme in un film fantastico che si intitola Peanut Butter Falcon. Quello che accade tra loro è 100% genuino e onesto. Quello che ho visto io è Shia LaBeouf con il cuore che esplode di gioia, nervoso e orgoglioso per il suo amico.

Sulla vicenda e in difesa di Shia è intervenuta anche la regista di Honey Boy, Alma Har'el:

A Shia è stato proposto di presentare un Oscar. Ha risposto che lo avrebbe fatto, se avesse potuto condividere il momento con la sua amata co-star Zack Gottsagen, che tutti noi adoriamo. Stare su quel palco è stressante...

Dalla parte dell'attore si è schierato anche un avvocato per i diritti civili:

Per tutti quelli che stanno twittando a proposito del 'ragazzo con bisogni speciali'. Si chiama Zack Gottsagen e ha recitato in un film fantastico intitolato Peanut Butter Falcon con Shia LaBeouf (che attribuisce a Zack il merito del suo cambiamento). Abbiate un po' di rispetto!

A buttare acqua sul fuoco della polemica è stata pure la giornalista e attivista Maria Shriver:

Un momento fantastico agli Oscar, con Shia LaBeouf e il suo co-protagonista in Peanut Butter Falcon, Zack Gottsagen, che presentano.

Un ulteriore plauso è arrivato dalla Ruderman Family Foundation, una organizzazione per i diritti dei disabili, che ha ringraziato l'Academy per avere ospitato Shia e Zack e ha fatto i complimenti a quest'ultimo per essere stato il primo attore con la Sindrome di Down a salire sul palco del Dolby Theatre per consegnare un premio:

Congratulazioni a Zack Gottsagen per essere tra i presentatori degli Oscar! Grazie all'Academy per avere dato visibilità alla disabilità sul palco stasera. Siamo estremamente orgogliosi di collaborare con loro per l'inclusione della disabilità nel mondo dello spettacolo. Congratulazioni a Zack per essere il primo attore con la Sindrome di Down a presentare un Oscar!

La polemica (o per meglio dire, il tentativo di polemica) sul presunto comportamento irrispettoso di Shia nei confronti di Zack pare indicare che su argomenti come la disabilità e l'inclusione c'è ancora tanta strada da fare. Ma allo stesso tempo, proprio la vituperata spontaneità dell'attore (elogiata da tantissime persone) e la standing ovation tributata alla sua co-star sembrano dimostrare che la direzione imboccata è quella giusta.

"Shia LaBeouf" by Frantogian is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

