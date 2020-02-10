CinemaCelebrity

Non c'è Oscar senza (almeno) una polemica. All'edizione 2020, nell'occhio del ciclone è finito Shia LaBeouf, accusato di avere preso in giro l'attore con Sindrome di Down Zack Gottsagen.

La polemica insegue Shia LaBeouf. Anche se stavolta sembra pretestuosa. La star di Honey Boy è stata invitata a partecipare agli Oscar 2020 come presentatore e ha chiesto di salire sul palco insieme al suo co-protagonista nel film In viaggio verso un sogno - The Peanut Butter Falcon, Zack Gottsagen. Ma il comportamento di Shia quando il giovane attore con Sindrome di Down doveva annunciare il vincitore per il Migliore corto live-action gli ha attirato una marea di critiche. Molti spettatori si sono riversati su Twitter, accusando la star di avere preso in giro Zack.

Nel video del "momento incriminato" (che trovate qui sotto), Shia invita il collega a sbrigarsi, gli fa vedere come aprire la busta e poi sorride quando il giovane attore esita a dire il nome del vincitore:

I think #ShiaLabeouf is going to have a little explaining to do after his behavior with his #Oscar co-presenter. pic.twitter.com/xRPhe0grff — Mercedes Williams (@MercedesTVnews) February 10, 2020

Un gran numero di utenti ha trovato inappropriato l'atteggiamento della star di Transformers:

Sul serio? Shia LaBeouf era davvero infastidito dal ragazzo con la Sindrome di Down e ha riso di lui mentre leggeva il nome del vincitore? Che schifo!

Seriously? Did Shia LaBeouf seriously just get annoyed and giggle at the guy with Down syndrome as he was reading the Oscar winner? That was fucked up! #shialabeouf — Jeremy Smith (@gaybythebay) February 10, 2020

Ma che diavolo? Che gran s******, Shia LaBeouf! Altro che figo!

Che mancanza di rispetto!

Ma tantissimi altri hanno difeso Shia, affermando che era preoccupato per Zack:

Non ha fatto niente di male. Ha trattato il suo amico con grande umanità. Ho visto comprensione, non fastidio. Twitter è ridicolo a rimproverarlo.

Shia Labeouf did nothing wrong. He treated his friend like a real human. I saw compassion, not annoyance. Twitter is ridiculous to shame him for that. #shialabeouf #Oscars2020 #Oscar2020 #AcademyAwards — S.P. Sabo (@S_P_Sabo) February 10, 2020

Shia stava chiaramente cercando di aiutare il suo migliore amico, che era tremendamente nervoso. Si può vedere che gli bisbiglia qualcosa, mentre lo tocca, così che Zack sa che deve parlare. Poi gli fa vedere come aprire la busta e gli dice qualcosa all'orecchio. Non è stato sgarbato!

Shia was clearly trying to help his best friend who was nervous. You could hear him whispering to him while tapping so he new he had to speak. He then helped him by showing him where to open the envelope and whispered right there. HE WAS NOT BEING RUDE #Oscars #shialabeouf — KTlin (@KTlin_) February 10, 2020

E più di un utente ha sottolineato l'ipocrisia di molti detrattori di Shia, osservando che non chiamano Zack per nome, ma "il ragazzo disabile":

Le persone che non sanno niente del rapporto tra Shia LaBeouf e Zack Gottsagen hanno molto da dire. Ironia della sorte, sono quelle che si riferiscono a Zack come 'il ragazzo con la Sindrome di Down'.

People that don’t know anything about Shia Labeouf and Zack’s relationship have the most to say. Ironically, they’re the ones referring to Zack as “the guy with Down syndrome.” #AbleismInFourWords #shialabeouf pic.twitter.com/6Rn2R0lJos — Bjorn (@astrmrtn) February 10, 2020

Non è un bambino. È un attore di 34 anni con un nome. Hanno recitato insieme in un film fantastico che si intitola Peanut Butter Falcon. Quello che accade tra loro è 100% genuino e onesto. Quello che ho visto io è Shia LaBeouf con il cuore che esplode di gioia, nervoso e orgoglioso per il suo amico.

He’s not a kid. He’s a 34 year old actor with a name. They co starred in a movie called #peanutbutterfalcon and it’s freaking awesome. That interaction of 100% genuine and fair. All I saw was #shialabeouf ‘s heart exploding with joy/nerves/pride for his friend! — Ali Kuhfus (@alikuhfus) February 10, 2020

Sulla vicenda e in difesa di Shia è intervenuta anche la regista di Honey Boy, Alma Har'el:

A Shia è stato proposto di presentare un Oscar. Ha risposto che lo avrebbe fatto, se avesse potuto condividere il momento con la sua amata co-star Zack Gottsagen, che tutti noi adoriamo. Stare su quel palco è stressante...

Shia was offered to present an Oscar. He said he would do it if he can share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen who we all adore. It’s stressful up there... pic.twitter.com/F75aT1vURa — Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) February 10, 2020

Dalla parte dell'attore si è schierato anche un avvocato per i diritti civili:

Per tutti quelli che stanno twittando a proposito del 'ragazzo con bisogni speciali'. Si chiama Zack Gottsagen e ha recitato in un film fantastico intitolato Peanut Butter Falcon con Shia LaBeouf (che attribuisce a Zack il merito del suo cambiamento). Abbiate un po' di rispetto!

To everyone tweeting about “the guy with special needs” - his name is Zack Gottsagen; he starred in a fantastic movie called Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia LaBeouf (who credits Zack with changing his life). Have some freaking respect. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kwXZVV1sYM — Michelle (@michelleu0119) February 10, 2020

A buttare acqua sul fuoco della polemica è stata pure la giornalista e attivista Maria Shriver:

Un momento fantastico agli Oscar, con Shia LaBeouf e il suo co-protagonista in Peanut Butter Falcon, Zack Gottsagen, che presentano.

An amazing moment with Shia LaBeouf and his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen presenting at the #Oscars. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/i7mnM4OtCV — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 10, 2020

Un ulteriore plauso è arrivato dalla Ruderman Family Foundation, una organizzazione per i diritti dei disabili, che ha ringraziato l'Academy per avere ospitato Shia e Zack e ha fatto i complimenti a quest'ultimo per essere stato il primo attore con la Sindrome di Down a salire sul palco del Dolby Theatre per consegnare un premio:

Congratulazioni a Zack Gottsagen per essere tra i presentatori degli Oscar! Grazie all'Academy per avere dato visibilità alla disabilità sul palco stasera. Siamo estremamente orgogliosi di collaborare con loro per l'inclusione della disabilità nel mondo dello spettacolo. Congratulazioni a Zack per essere il primo attore con la Sindrome di Down a presentare un Oscar!

🚨🚨🚨Congrats Zack Gottsagen on presenting an award at the #Oscars! Thank you @TheAcademy for recognizing #disability on stage tonight - we're so proud to team up with them on disability #inclusion in entertainment. #RepresentMeHollywood pic.twitter.com/e1er2Ckjmu — Ruderman Family Foundation (@RudermanFdn) February 10, 2020

La polemica (o per meglio dire, il tentativo di polemica) sul presunto comportamento irrispettoso di Shia nei confronti di Zack pare indicare che su argomenti come la disabilità e l'inclusione c'è ancora tanta strada da fare. Ma allo stesso tempo, proprio la vituperata spontaneità dell'attore (elogiata da tantissime persone) e la standing ovation tributata alla sua co-star sembrano dimostrare che la direzione imboccata è quella giusta.

