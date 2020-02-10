Spike Lee agli Oscar 2020 con un vestito che rende omaggio a Kobe Bryant
Sul red carpet degli Oscar 2020, Spike Lee ha reso omaggio a Kobe Bryant, scomparso di recente. Il regista statunitense ha indossato un outfit giallo-viola, colori dei Lakers. Sul completo, anche il numero della maglia di Bryant: il 24.
Omaggio di Spike Lee a Kobe Bryant, durante gli Oscar 2020: l’attore e regista statunitense si è, infatti, presentato sul red carpet del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles – insieme alla moglie Tonya - indossando un completo color giallo-viola e il numero 24 ricamato sopra, dedica al cestista che ha perso la vita in un incidente insieme alla figlia.
Come riportato da Variety, appassionato di basket da sempre e alla regia - nel 2009 - del documentario Kobe: Doin' Work, Lee ha deciso di indossare uno smoking firmato da Gucci con i colori simbolo dei Lakers: il giallo e il viola. Il 24 ricamato sopra era, invece, lo storico numero di Bryant con la maglia dei Lakers. Il modello delle sneaker sono state un’altra dedica, trattandosi delle Kobe Mentality, collezione disegnata da Nike per l'ex-giocatore dei Los Angeles Lakers. Sul proprio profilo Instagram, Spike Lee ha condiviso una foto.
I Lee sono arrivati.
Spike Lee era molto amico di Bryant, tanto da occuparsi della realizzazione di un documentario a lui dedicato - Kobe: Doin' Work, per l’appunto – in cui la vita del cestista veniva seguita, passo dopo passo, dalle telecamere. Come riportato da ANSA, all’emittente televisiva ABC7, Lee ha detto:
Tributo, un onore e un omaggio a Kobe Bryant. Manca a tutti.
Kobe Bryant ha perso la vita lo scorso 26 gennaio a 41 anni, in un incidente in elicottero in California: insieme a lui, sono rimaste uccise anche la figlia tredicenne Gianna e sette persone, tra passeggeri e piloti. Cresciuto per gran parte della sua vita in Italia, Kobe parlava italiano fluentemente. La piccola Gianna, figlia dello sportivo, aveva ereditato il talento del padre e giocava – con la maglia numero 2 - nella Mamba Academy, la scuola di basket gestita da Bryant.
Kobe Bryant era sposato con Vanessa Laine. La coppia ha avuto quattro figlie: Natalia Diamante, nata nel 2003; la defunta Gianna Maria-Onore, nata nel 2006; Bianka Bella, nata nel 2016 e Capri Kobe, nata nel 2019. Le cause dell’incidente sono ancora ignote, ma si pensa che possa essere stato causato dalla fitta nebbia.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Il 24 febbraio 2020, si terrà una commemorazione per le vittime dell'incidente, organizzata da Vanessa Laine.
