di Chiara Poli - 10/02/2020 08:34 | aggiornato 10/02/2020 08:39

Chrissy Metz ha cantato sul palco degli Oscar. L'attrice, che in This is Us interpreta un'aspirante cantante, ha realizzato un sogno e incantato il pubblico. Dedicando la performance alla madre...

Ha commosso tutta l'illustre platea degli Oscar cantando I'm Standing With You, la canzone del film Breakthrough (Atto di fede il titolo italiano) candidata agli Oscar 2020.

Chrissy Metz, interprete del film diretto da Roxann Dawson (la ex interprete di B'Elanna Torres in Star Trek: Voyager) e protagonista della serie TV This is Us, ha dedicato la sua straordinaria performance sul palco più ambito d'America alla madre, che sta attraversando un periodo difficile.

Chrissy Metz in This is Us interpreta una donna con il sogno di diventare una cantante. Cantare sul palco degli Oscar, per lei, è stato come diventare protagonista della favola di Cenerentola.

Pubblicata in esclusiva per gli USA da ABC, l'esibizione della Metz agli Oscar aveva già avuto dei precedenti: l'attrice e cantante si era infatti esibita anche al Kelly Clarkson Show trasformando I'm Standing With You in un grande successo.

La statuetta per la migliore canzone è andata - meritatamente - a Elton John, ma la performance della Metz ha davvero lasciato il segno.

In particolare sulla grande Diane Warren, autrice della canzone, che ha sottolineato come sia rimasta entusiasta dell'interpretazione che Chrissy Metz.

L'attrice ha iniziato a cantare in TV proprio grazie al suo personaggio in This is Us, Kate Pearson, che partecipa a diverse audizioni nella speranza di ottenere un ingaggio e realizzare il suo sogno.

Dopo il debutto sul set della serie, Chrissy Metz ha attirato l'attenzione sulla sua splendida voce e Diane Warren le ha assegnato il compito di dar voce alla sua canzone per la colonna sonora di Breakthrough.

La Metz durante l'intervista che potete vedere nel video in copertina ha anche sottolineato l'universalità del testo della canzone, in cui ciascuno può riconoscersi in un preciso momento della propria vita.

Eccolo:

When your hurting, I want you to know

That you'll never have to hurt alone

When your faith is, faith is running low

I’ll never lose faith in you

When the night's around you

And you think that no one cares about you

I will go and throw my arms around you



I'll be there

Through whatever you go through

I’m standin' with you

Here wherever you go to

I'll stand beside you

And when you think that all the odds are all against you

And you just feel like giving up, well, I won't let you

Through whatever you go through

I'm standing with you

I'm standing with you



We all got time's when we can't be strong

When it feels like, like all hope is gone

But I’m right here

Right here to lean on

I’ll always be strong for you

And when you feeling broken

And it's seems like every door is closing

Want you to know that mine is always open



I’ll be there

Through whatever you go through

I'm standin' with you

Here wherever you go to (You go to)

I'll stand beside you

And when you think that all the odds are all against you

And you just feel like giving up, well, I won’t let you

Through whatever you go through (You go through)

I'm standing with you

I'm standing with you



Nothing you can do can move me

You can try, but you can't lose me

You can't lose me



Through whatever you go through

I'm standing with you

And wherever you go to, I'll stand beside you

And when you think that all the odds are all against you

And you just feel like giving up, well, I won't let you

Through whatever you go through

(Through whatever you go through)



I'm standing with you (I'm standing)

I'm standing with you (I'm standing)

I'm standing with you (I'm standing)

I'm standing with you (I'm standing)

I'm standing with you (I'm standing)

I'm standing

I'm standing with you

I'm standing, with you, with you

I'm standing

I'm standing with you

HD ABC Studios Chrissy Metz con Sterling K. Brown in This is Us

Il testo di I'm Standing With You parla di qualcuno che sta vicino a chi si trova nel momento del bisogno.

Racconta, attraverso una sorta di elogio all'altruismo, la storia di una persona che è pronta a sostenere chi ama anche nelle difficoltà più drammatiche da affrontare.

Per questo è un messaggio universale, e per questo la dedica alla madre rende la straordinaria performance di Chrissy Metz ancora più commovente.

This is Us torna su FoxLife con gli episodi inediti della stagione 4 a partire dal prossimo 25 febbraio: non perdetevela!