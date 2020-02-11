È morto Raphael Coleman, uno dei giovani attori di Tata Matilda
di Giuseppe Benincasa -
Senza precedenti problemi di salute, il giovane Raphael Coleman è morto all'improvviso a 25 anni.
Raphael Coleman è morto all'età di 25 anni, il 7 febbraio 2020. Il giovane si trovava in Africa, quando si è accasciato al suolo senza poter essere più rianimato.
A dare la triste notizia è stato il padre acquisito e giornalista Carsten Jensen, che ha pubblicato sulla propria pagina Facebook ufficiale un lungo post di saluto per il ragazzo, che lui considerava a tutti gli effetti un figlio.
Coleman, secondo quanto riportato dal padre, non soffriva di nulla ed era in perfetta salute. Inoltre, Jensen ha scritto della vita di Coleman, svelando che il suo scopo era quello di salvare il pianeta come biologo e attivista.
Per conoscere meglio Coleman, ecco un estratto delle parole del padre:
All'età di 18 anni, ha viaggiato per il mondo da solo. È diventato biologo, è stato in un monastero buddista in Thailandia, trascorse un anno nella giungla della Costa Rica e sei mesi in Indonesia, dove ha preso il certificato per fare il subacqueo.
Poi parla del suo attivismo, di quando è stato arrestato e del suo nickname, Iggy Fox, con il quale era conosciuto sui social:
È stato uno dei primi membri fondatori del gruppo britannico di attivisti per il clima, che una volta ha fermato il traffico di Londra. Con il nome di Iggy Fox, ha gestito i social media, ha parlato durante le dimostrazioni ed è stato arrestato più volte. Entro aprile, avrebbe dovuto presentarsi in tribunale, accusato di aver imbrattato l'ambasciata brasiliana con vernice rossa, quando la foresta dell'Amazzonia era in fiamme.
Nel post, Jensen, ha anche ricordato il ruolo nel film con Emma Thompson, scrivendo che quella parte gli si addiceva benissimo, dato che il bambino del film era un piccolo scienziato.
Il primo ruolo da attore di Raphael Coleman è stato, quindi, quello del bambino prodigio in Nanny McPhee - Tata Matilda nel 2005, al fianco di Emma Thompson e Colin Firth. Ha poi recitato, nel 2009, in due film horror (It's Alive e Il quarto tipo) per poi abbandonare la carriera di attore.
In qualità di attivista è stato ricordato anche dalla nonna Eva Birgitte Jensen su Facebook:
Dal profilo Instagram di Coleman aka Iggy Fox, ecco una foto di quando si trovava in Bolivia:
THIS IS NOT A HAPPY PICTURE - follow the link in my bio to see the full video story for @thewildwork. I'm proud of the animal rehabilitation work I do. But the reality is that this picture is only possible because of the trauma and abuse this animal suffered in the illegal wildlife trade. . Meet Biton. He's a rescued alpha male red howler monkey. He lives and is cared for in semi-captivity at Ambue Ari wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation centre, run by Bolivian NGO Comunidad @Inti_Wara_Yassi. Although Biton does this of his own accord with bonded keepers, it's only achievable safely with extensive training, study and experience. Do NOT buy into animal attractions, wildlife ownership and tourist 'animal selfie' culture. This is exactly what put Biton here in the first place. . An ideal world is one where this kind of picture is never taken, because wildlife rehab isn't necessary. A world where monkeys, Jaguars, rhinos, elephants, pangolins, and all the rest are safe, free from exploitation and abuse. . The way we reach that world is by: - getting educated about the illegal wildlife trade and telling people about it - finding out where the stuff you buy comes from: is the source legal? Ethical? Sustainable? Fair? - REFUSING to buy wild animals and plants. . No pets, no parts, no gifts - leave them in nature, where they belong. . Have you ever seen evidence of suspected animal trafficking or abuse? Tell us about it below ⬇️ . #wildlifecrime #animalselfie
R.I.P. Raphael Coleman.
Via DailyMail
