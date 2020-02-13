Sabrina, vita da strega: tutte le foto della speciale reunion del cast
Il cast di Sabrina, vita da strega si è riunito per un'occasione speciale. Un evento unico che ha ricreato la magia della storica serie TV.
Melissa Joan Hart ha voluto ricreare, per una serata, la magia di Sabrina, vita da strega, organizzando una reunion del cast e della crew della storica serie. In totale, più di 80 persone che lavoravano allo show erano presenti.
La serata si è svolta in un coffee shop allestito per l'occasione, con tanto di biscotti e pasticcini a tema stregoneria.
Tra i presenti, oltre Melissa Joan Hart, c'erano anche Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, Alimi Ballard, Soleil Moon Frye e Tara Strong. Un vero e proprio ritorno al passato: da Harvey (l'amore storico di Sabrina) a Libby (la sua nemica al liceo), erano tutti lì.
I membri del cast e della crew si sono riuniti dopo quasi 17 anni dalla fine dello show. "Questo dimostra quanto fossimo legati", ha detto Melissa Joan Hart a People.
About last night! #reunion My life for 7 years was wrapped up in theee people who hold a very special place in my heart. People remember high school years and college roomates forever in most cases and this was 7 years so this is my other family!! So much ♥️ for these peeps!!!!! #sabrinatheteenagewitch
L'attrice protagonista ha rivelato che ogni Natale manda delle cartoline ad ognuno dei suoi ex colleghi.
La Hart ha anche sottolineato che il set della famosa serie TV era uno dei luoghi più tranquilli in cui lavorare:
Era un team molto tranquillo. Tutti erano lì per divertirsi, portare a termine il lavoro e tornare dalle proprie famiglie. Tutti erano molto rispettosi.
Basata sulla serie di fumetti Archie Comics, Sabrina, vita da strega ha debuttato nel 1996 su ABC e, dopo quattro stagioni, ha cambiato network, traslocando su The WB. Narrava le vicende di Sabrina Spellman, una strega adolescente che abitava con le sue zie Hilda e Zelda, era innamorata del mortale Harvey e riceveva consigli, spesso non richiesti, dal gatto Salem.
Una nuova serie TV su Sabrina "Le Terrificanti Avventure di Sabrina", basata tuttavia sul fumetto Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (sempre di Archie Comics), quindi con toni più dark e maturi, è attualmente disponibile su Netflix.
Sabrina, vita da strega - Le altre foto dalle reunion
Diamo un'occhiata a tutte le foto dalla magica serata:
It was awesome reconnecting with the #sabrinatheteenagewitch cast and crew last night. So many showed up I didn’t get the chance to talk to everyone! We picked up right where we left off like not a day had passed. So much fun and talent and family. #Reunion #nostalgia #HarveyAndSabrinaForever #TVfamily #the90s #harveykinkle #actorslife #actors #actor
Finally catching my breath after such a whirlwind of a weekend! Reuniting after so many years with this fantastic group was food for my soul! So, #sorrynotsorry but I’m gonna drop a few more pics! Are you bored of us yet?✨✨ #sabrinareunion2020 #sabrinatheteenagewitch #thekidsareallgrownup #cantstopwontstop #reunited #tgif #abc
Che cosa ne pensate di questa reunion? Eravate fan di Sabrina, vita da strega?
