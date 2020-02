Ben Affleck a cuore aperto su alcolismo, divorzio e sul tatuaggio misterioso

View this post on Instagram

For 100 years, @savethechildren has been making the world a safer, more equitable, healthier place for the world’s most vulnerable and hardest to reach children. If you want to give to children who have been displaced by conflict, if you want to feed the malnourished, if you want to level the playing field for girls, if you want to help children whose lives have been devastated by natural disasters, if you want to help poor children in rural United States start school ready to learn—please consider #SaveTheChildren on this #GivingTuesday. No amount is too small to help change a life. ♥️ Thank you ♥️