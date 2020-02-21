Cruel Intentions: mini-reunion del regista con Sarah Michelle Gellar e Selma Blair
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair e Roger Kumble, regista di Cruel Intentions, si sono incontrati per una mini-reunion. Gellar e Kumble sono andati a trovare a casa Blair, affetta da sclerosi multipla. I tre sono legati da una lunga e profonda amicizia.
Ricorderete sicuramente Sarah Michelle Gellar e Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions. In tutti questi anni, le due attrici hanno coltivato una profonda amicizia, che le lega ancora oggi. Non sorprende, quindi, che spesso Sarah e Selma trascorrano del tempo insieme.
Mercoledì 19 febbraio 2020, le due star sono state protagoniste di una mini-reunion con il regista del film del 1999, riadattamento in chiave moderna del romanzo Le relazioni pericolose di Choderlos de Laclos: il regista e sceneggiatore Roger Kumble si è, infatti, recato a casa di Blair, dove si trovava anche Gellar. Il trio ha deciso di immortalare il momento con un paio di scatti condivisi, poi, sul profilo Instagram di Selma.
Non riesco ad esprimere quanto sia bello avere i miei amici a casa, che portano il pranzo e notizie dal mondo. Quindi, condividerò solo i selfie felici. Con amore. Chi se lo immaginava che questo trio di Cruel Intentions sarebbe durato per sempre?
I can’t show how good it feels to have my friends come and bring lunch and news of the world. So I will just share the standard happy selfies. With love. Who knew this #cruelintentions trio would be forever? #lucky #best #scarah @sarahmgellar 💛 @rogerkumble And yes. This sweatshirt is washed regularly. @hopeheals
Nel 2018, a Selma Blair è stata diagnosticata la sclerosi multipla, che l’ha portata a dover spesso camminare accompagnata da un bastone. Da allora, l’attrice cerca di condividere sui social la sua lotta, così da essere di ispirazione per chi come lei sta combattendo.
Sarah Michelle Gellar – l’indimenticabile Buffy Summers di Buffy The Vampire Slayer – è sempre rimasta al suo fianco. Un’amica vera che sta restando accanto anche a Shannen Doherty – Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210 e Prue Halliwell in Streghe – in lotta contro un cancro al seno al quarto stadio. Sul proprio profilo Instagram, Kumble ha scritto, scherzando:
Primo giorno del mio nuovo lavoro come fattorino e guarda in chi mi imbatto: Selma Blair e Sarah Michelle Gellar! Ho provato a farle baciare, ma mi hanno cacciato senza dare la mancia!
Il regista si riferisce alla famosa scena del bacio tra Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) e Cecille Caldwell (Selma Blair). Nel cast del film, c'erano anche Ryan Phillippe, nel ruolo di Sebastian Valmont e Reese Witherspoon in quello di Annette Hargrove. La trama racconta di due ricchi fratellastri di Manhattan, Sebastian e Kathryn e della scommessa messa in atto tra i due: Sebastian deve riuscire a sedurre Annette, figlia del rettore del loro liceo, intenzionata a voler arrivare vergine al matrimonio.
La reunion tra Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar e Roger Kumble arriva a poche settimane dalla notizia che Selma per ora non esce da casa, dove sta cercando di affrontare i sintomi della sclerosi multipla.
Le cose stanno così: sto male. Questo è ciò che succede. (…) Le notti sono lunghe, quasi tutte le notti. I muscoli del viso e del mio collo sono in spasmo.
This is the thing. I feel sick. This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights. My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can’t even find a way to stretch. And I have been trying for three hours. On the ground stretching. I have had the stomach flu. Thanks Arthur! And I am even more sideways now. For now. But I am not killed by it. I am strong enough not to be taken down any more than the average bear. That’s great news. Excellent reassurance. I recover. I stepped wrong last week. In the street. I don’t remember it happening. Or the pain. I was told. And my ankle is sprained and it makes me feel even more fragile. A simple ankle sprain. And I am lucky on a million counts. I know. And I am still feeling alone and vulnerable and scared about the future as a single mom. I’m not dying any more than anyone. I am just hurting. It feels like I am just breaking down. So there’s a truth to give to anyone else feeling this way. It’s just miserable. And scary. To feel unwell. I am so sorry. This is just me to you. In the early hours of the morning. Cause I don’t know what else to do and I want so much to do better. May the silver lining surround us all. And guide us out of the darkest. Thank you all for being the biggest loves. I am in a slow time. I need to recover. I want to recover. And I don’t know what that even really means. 💛. I send you all a reassuring warmth. We all need it. #receivership
In Cruel Intentions, Selma Blair interpretava Cecille Caldwell, l’ingenua e goffa rivale di Kathryn che si fingeva sua amica per vendetta.
