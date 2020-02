View this post on Instagram

Lotta awesome pictures from this weekend at @fwbcharityevents But this one is really special. We had so many brilliant cast mates over the years. But this bunch of crazies are the original cast from the very first pilot episode. Most of us got a script called “Ravens”. We were little kids with a whole lotta hope. Nathan. Tim. Lucas. Peyton. Skills. Mouth. Jimmy. The OGs of Tree Hill High. 💖🌳