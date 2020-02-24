Il terrapiattista Mike Hughes muore nel lancio di un razzo fatto in casa
di Elena Arrisico - | aggiornato
Mike Hughes, terrapiattista e stuntman statunitense, ha perso la vita durante uno dei suoi lanci effettuati con un razzo fai-da-te. L'uomo sognava di fotografare l'intera superficie terrestre per dimostrare la teoria della Terra piatta.
0 commenti
Condividi
DisneyPlus in offerta a tempo limitato per 1 anno a 59,99 euro. Offerta valida sino al 23 marzo 2020.
Il terrapiattista e stuntman statunitense Mike Hughes ha perso la vita nel lancio di un razzo fatto in casa. Fervente sostenitore della teoria che vorrebbe la Terra piatta, l’uomo era diventato un costruttore di razzi fai-da-te, che utilizzava per i suoi lanci.
Come riportato da BBC, ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes, 64 anni, ha perso la vita sabato 22 febbraio 2020 proprio durante uno dei suoi lanci, purtroppo finito male. Lo schianto è avvenuto a terra nei pressi di Barstow, deserto in California. L’uomo si era lanciato con un razzo a vapore.
View this post on Instagram
Mad Mike Hughes just launched himself in a self-made steam-powered rocket and crash landed. Very likely did not survive. Source: @cjkingentertainment #MadMike #MadMikeHughes #spacex #astronomy #nasa #elonmusk #elonmuskmemes #mikehughes #astronomymemes #astrophysics #tesla #falcon #falcon9 #falconheavy #daredevil #flatearth #flatearthsociety #blackhole #physics #quantumphysics #theoreticalphysics #aliens #space #spacememes #math #area51 #apollo11
Il lancio avrebbe dovuto essere mandato in onda da Science Channel, all’interno dello show Homemade Astronauts. È stato proprio il canale a confermare la morte dell’uomo.
Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes è morto tragicamente nel tentativo di lanciare il suo razzo fatto in casa. I nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere vanno alla sua famiglia e ai suoi amici in questo momento difficile. Questo lancio era il suo sogno e Science Channel era lì per raccontare il suo viaggio.
Michael 'Mad Mike' Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey pic.twitter.com/GxwjpVf2md— Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) February 23, 2020
Hughes sognava di riuscire a fotografare l’intera superficie della Terra, per dimostrare la teoria della Terra piatta: come riporta ANSA, l’uomo raccoglieva finanziamenti da molti anni a tale scopo, ma riusciva a raccogliere solo piccole cifre.
Dal 2014, costruiva dei razzi artigianali che pilotava. Con uno di questi, era riuscito a lanciarsi fino a 500 metri circa di altitudine in Arizona, per poi tornare a terra con un paracadute. Nel 2018, nel deserto del Mojave in California, era riuscito ad arrivare a 572 metri in seguito a un lancio da una rampa inclinata.
Sabato 22 febbraio, Mike Hughes stava provando a superare i 1500 metri di altitudine, utilizzando un razzo a vapore lanciandosi dalla rampa di un camion. Il razzo era stato costruito nel giardino di casa con l’aiuto dell’assistente Waldo Stakes ed era costato circa 18mila dollari.
Nel filmato che sta facendo il giro del web, si vede il razzo perdere il paracadute poco dopo il lancio e Hughes precipitare a terra e schiantarsi.
View this post on Instagram
A daredevil who espoused flat Earth conspiracies died on Saturday after falling from a homemade rocket. . “Mad" Mike Hughes, a former limo driver who billed himself as "the world's greatest daredevil," was attempting to launch himself 5,000 feet into the air on a steam-powered rocket when his parachute failed. . In a video of the incident posted by freelance writer Justin Chapman, the parachute rips off immediately after launch and then moments later Hughes can be seen falling through the air and crashing to the ground in the desert near Barstow, California, as people present at the scene gasp. . “Everyone was stunned. They didn’t know what to do," Chapman told the LA Times, saying that he believed Hughes had become unconscious, and noted that none of the backup parachutes had launched either. . The Science Channel, which had been chronicling Hughes's attempt for a show called Homemade Astronauts, confirmed his death, saying "It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey." . Hughes, who holds the Guinness World Record for longest limousine ramp jump for an 103-foot jump in a stretch Lincoln Town Car in 2002, had been working toward an attempt to reach the spot where earth's atmosphere meets outer space, about 62 miles above earth's surface. . On Saturday, a public relations representative disputed Hughes' flat Earth beliefs, telling BuzzFeed News that the argument had helped Hughes raise money, but that he didn't actually believe it. . “We used flat Earth as a PR stunt. Period," Darren Shuster told BuzzFeed News. "He was a true daredevil decades before the latest round of rocket missions. Flat Earth allowed us to get so much publicity that we kept going! I know he didn’t believe in flat Earth and it was a schtick."
-
Immagine di copertina usata con licenza CC BY-SA 4.0,
Commenta