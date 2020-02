View this post on Instagram

Here’s a look under the helmet of my #Chitauri gorilla form the final battle in #avengersendgame. It still amazes me, the timeline from when I completed this design to it showing up in the film. As I mentioned before, this was a last minute design and once it was approved it showed up in the film in a matter of weeks. Anyways, I wanted to show what I did under the helmet. Kind of glad they kept the helmet on in the film. I think I prefer that look. #avengers #endgame #mcu #marvel #conceptart #creaturedesign #zbrush #keyshot #childrenofthanos