James Van Der Beek cerca di spiegare Dawson's Creek alla figlia

Sometimes nervous fathers-to-be ask me for advice, and I try to be careful, because every kid is different, and so is every dad. But one thing that feels pretty universal... is the value in trying to be present, and treating each moment as an opportunity for connection. Whether you’re on vacation in an RV or changing a diaper in a public restroom, celebrating a soccer goal or trying to calm them down when they’re crying or throwing up or hungry or angry or crazy or all of the above... if you look at the situation simply as the apparatus within which you get to forge a bond with your kid... you’ve won. Because you’ve created space for your own special brand of magic to kick in. No father is perfect - we’re all human and we all get overwhelmed at times - but if connection is your goal... you can’t really screw up. Even when you screw up. And you’ll probably find yourself happier than you ever have before.