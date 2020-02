View this post on Instagram

Before the big launch. Astronauts Jack Swigert, Jim Lovell & Fred Haise are set for the launch of Apollo 13. Little did they know of the harrowing ordeal which awaited them. The 5-day, 23-hour flight suffered an oxygen tank failure 2 days into the mission. Some damaged insulation wiring was accidentally ignited during the stirring of the tanks. The Lunar Module was now their lifeboat. It was designed to support 2 adults for 2 days but NASA engineers were then challenged with the task of supporting 3 people for 4 days! Long story short, watch Ron Howard's classic film, Apollo 13 for a beautiful retelling of this perilous mission.