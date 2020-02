Nicolas Cage visita la sua stessa tomba (perché lui è Nicolas Cage!)

View this post on Instagram

Movie themed ..... the pyramid shaped tomb belongs to the actor #nicholascage he bought 3 plots and built his own tomb for when he dies. The size and shape do not meet the ‘rules’ for the cemetery but if you have enough money and fame, in America you are king. The next tomb was featured in the 1960s film #easyrider when #peterfonda climbed the statue and ranted. It wasn’t in the script, #dennishopper said they were method acting. So they took a tonne of acid and actually had sex throughout the cemetery - the Roman Catholic dioceses went ballistic and within 2 weeks a law was passed that no filming or sound recording could take place in the cemetery. #facts #nola #cemetery #walkingtour #incredible