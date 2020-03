Red Notice con The Rock rinuncia alle riprese in Italia

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for @Netflix. Me and my friends @vancityreynolds and @gal_gadot are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the worlds most wanted. The world’s greatest art thief. The world’s greatest tracker. The worlds greatest conman. #REDNOTICE♟💎 #Netflix