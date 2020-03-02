The Suicide Squad ha finito le riprese: il messaggio di James Gunn
Finite le riprese di The Suicide Squad il regista James Gunn si è lasciato andare ad alcune confessioni a proposito del suo difficile periodo. E ha ringraziato tutto lo staff.
Le riprese di The Suicide Squad sono appena concluse e, per l’occasione, la troupe e lo staff al completo hanno celebrato il lavoro svolto.
James Gunn, il regista del nuovo episodio che è stato girato a Panama, ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram una foto dell’intero cast per celebrare l’evento.
Nel testo del post James Gunn ha spiegato che le riprese sono avvenute in un periodo molto difficile della sua vita, dato che suo padre è mancato poco prima dell’inizio delle riprese mentre il suo cane lo ha lasciato solo due settimane prima della fine della produzione.
And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad. My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies. ❤️
Mio padre è morto due settimane prima che iniziassimo le riprese e il mio cane è morto due settimane prima della fine.
È stato un periodo difficile, difficile nella mia vita, eppure è stato anche il momento più appagante che abbia mai avuto facendo un film.
All humans and most animals have a point in their lives where they feel hurt or betrayed or rejected and thereafter they never fully trust others, at least not initially. There’s a wariness that all of us carry from that earlier life damage. One of the most beautiful things about Wesley was, although he had been a street dog, he didn’t have wariness or doubt about himself whatsoever. He just automatically assumed that everyone in the world loved him and he loved everyone. Sometimes he was wrong! He was in my office for all of my meetings on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, and would become temporary best friends with whatever actor or head of department came to meet with me – most of whom loved a very friendly dog hanging around. But one actor meeting with me for a role clearly didn’t like dogs. When Wes sidled up to her, wagging his tail, she was like, “Ugh.” When she sat down on my couch to discuss the role, he sat on her lap, doggy smiling, tongue dangling, staring up at me, like, “Look at this cool person I found!” I was embarrassed and kept making him get down but he’d gaze at me, baffled, like, “What kind of monster are you to deprive this poor woman of ME?” He pranced out of the room with blissful confidence that that actor, like all others, adored him. (No, she didn’t get the role). I often think of Wesley as my role model in that way – how great would it be always believing I was awesome, everyone thought I was awesome, and every person I met was as awesome as me? Every individual was a pure delight and someone to get to know immediately and intimately. That was Wes. They say our dogs become like us. Me, I hope I became more like him. #vonspears
Decisamente un momento emozionalmente impegnativo per James Gunn che proprio pochi giorni fa aveva dichiarato su Twitter che alcuni personaggi di The Suicide Squad non arriveranno vivi fino alla fine del film.
Well a lot of cast members don’t make it to the end. This is #TheSuicideSquad. But we don’t shoot in order and the ending has already been shot, so you’ll have to wait to see who survives... #dontgettooattached https://t.co/YijJFGnVnY— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 22, 2020
Il regista, che nel post su Instagram ha ringraziato tutti coloro che sono stati coinvolti nella produzione del film, ha definito il suo staff come una fonte di ispirazione.
Grazie a tutti coloro che sono stati coinvolti in questo film, in ogni fase dello sviluppo, in ogni reparto - sono grato dal profondo del mio cuore a tutti voi. Siete il motivo per cui faccio film.
Curiosi di vedere il lavoro di James Gunn? Manca poco, The Suicide Squad uscirà nelle sale italiane il 6 agosto 2021.
Foto di copertina: Gage Skidmore at Flickr usata con licenza CC BY-SA 2.0
