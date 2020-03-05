Un anno fa, la morte di Luke Perry: il ricordo di amici e colleghi
di Elena Arrisico - | aggiornato
A un anno dalla sua tragica morte, il web sprigiona una nuova ondata d'amore per Luke Perry, indimenticabile Dylan McKay di Beverly Hills 90210. Da Jason Priestley a Ian Ziering, amici e colleghi lo hanno ricordato con foto e parole commoventi.
0 commenti
Condividi
DisneyPlus in offerta a tempo limitato per 1 anno a 59,99 euro. Offerta valida sino al 23 marzo 2020.
A un anno dalla morte di Luke Perry, arriva il ricordo di amici e colleghi sui social. A soli 52 anni, l’indimenticabile Dylan McKay di Beverly Hills 90210 – interprete anche di Fred Andrews in Riverdale – ha perso la vita il 4 marzo 2019, a causa di un ictus ischemico che lo ha colpito il 27 febbraio 2019.
La famiglia, gli amici e i fan in tutto il mondo avevano sperato in una sua ripresa ma, purtroppo, non c’è stato nulla da fare. L’attore statunitense avrebbe dovuto prendere parte – insieme al resto del cast – al reboot del teen drama cult che lo aveva reso famoso negli anni Novanta e che gli è stato, poi, dedicato dai suoi amici e colleghi di una vita. Jason Priestley – Brandon Walsh nella serie – lo ha ricordato sul proprio profilo Instagram:
Non ho nemmeno le parole… mi manchi, fratello mio… che tu possa riposare in pace.
Anche Ian Ziering - Steve Sanders in Beverly Hills 90210 – lo ha ricordato così:
Difficile credere che sia passato un anno da quando abbiamo perso Luke. Sebbene il tempo guarisca le ferite, il dolore della perdita dura per sempre. Mi manchi così tanto, amico.
Sul proprio profilo Instagram, anche l’interprete di Noah Hunter nella serie, Vincent Young, ha condiviso alcune foto insieme a Luke, incluse alcune immagini tratte da Beverly Hills 90210.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a drink to ya Luke , I’m not a big throw back person i’m all about the present and the future and I am grateful for the work I’ve been able to do the last couple years , but today a drink in your honor 🙏 and getting a chance to work with you and know you back in the day respect , also Once upon a time in Hollywood is the best film I’ve seen all year , was special to see luke in this film , 🙏 great film I just finally saw it , Cinema at its best - really captured the essence of living in Hollywood @lukeperrydaily @miss.90210 @tarantinoxx @3daysrising @whatdeathleavesbehind , thx for the photo share @miss.90210 #actor #performer #artist #oldschool #lukeperry #cinema #onceuponatimeinhollywood #vincentyoung #create #love #believe #3daysrising #respect #oldscoolactors #performer
Una perdita difficile da dimenticare, perché l’animo gentile e riservato di Perry era riuscito a colpire un po’ tutti. Particolarmente legato a Shannen Doherty – interprete della dolce Brenda Walsh, primo amore di Dylan nella serie anni Novanta – Luke le era stato vicino durante la sua lotta con la malattia: oggi, l’attrice sta nuovamente combattendo contro il cancro, purtroppo giunto al quarto stadio.
Neanche il cast di Riverdale non ha dimenticato Luke Perry. Appena qualche giorno fa, Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), sul proprio profilo Twitter, aveva scritto:
Ho fatto un sogno, la scorsa notte, in cui ho visto Luke… l’ho abbracciato così forte e ho pianto sulla sua spalla, dicendogli quando ci manca. Ripensandoci questa mattina, credo che il suo spirito mi abbia fatto visita nel sonno, per farmi sapere che mi sorride anche dall’aldilà.
I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 19, 2020
Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨
Marisol Nichols - Hermione Lodge in Riverdale – ha reso omaggio a Perry, sul proprio profilo Instagram, con alcune toccanti parole:
Un anno fa. Manca questo incredibile essere… è ovvio che l'abbiamo perso troppo presto. […] Adorava interpretare Fred Andrews, un padre veramente buono, onorevole e premuroso e, poiché era quello che era Luke, ha intriso il suo personaggio di tutto se stesso e lo abbiamo amato per questo.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago. Missing this incredible being, it goes without saying we lost him too soon. Took this shot off the screen from our photo shoot for S2. He loved playing Fred Andrews, a genuinely good, honorable, caring dad and a stand up guy. And because that was who Luke was he imbued his character with all of himself and we loved him for it. ❤️💔
Coy Luther Perry III – era questo il vero nome di Luke Perry – era stato sposato con Rachel Minnie Sharp, dal 1993 al 2003: dal matrimonio, sono nati Jack (1997) e Sophie (2000). Al momento della sua morte, l’attore era fidanzato con Wendy Madison Bauer, una terapeuta.
L’ultima apparizione sullo schermo di Luke Perry risale al film C’era una volta…a Hollywood (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) di Quentin Tarantino, in cui ha recitato al fianco di Leonardo DiCaprio e Brad Pitt.
Commenta