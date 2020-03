Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power, il gioco da tavolo che ti fa essere il cattivo

View this post on Instagram

Marvel Villainous Infinate Power, seen a few gamers posting about this. Although I enjoy the marvel universe I do much prefer the rest of the disneyverse material (fairytale cartoons and animated movies etc) that they are using for the villainous games. Sounds like they wont be compatible either which leaves me more curious to see what they have in store for the title and how it will differ mechanically from its counterpart. Still very much plan to try the title though 🙂 and see if its fun, some in our family will definately prefer the marvel setting. 🤞 Hopefully its good and if so there is plenty of material for expansions beyond the base game. 😀