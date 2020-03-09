View this post on Instagram

Cheers to 15 years, 332 episodes and making television history‼️Tonight, @greysabc becomes the longest running medical drama📽🎬👩🏽‍⚕️ of all time. We appreciate all of our viewers, new and old, that have kept us on all of these years. Thank you to @shondarhimes for being a trailblazer, to @abcnetwork for giving us a home, and to all of the incredible castmates, crew members and writers throughout the years. It takes a village.