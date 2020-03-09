Grey's Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo parla dell'addio di Alex
Cosa ne pensa Ellen Pompeo dell'addio di Alex Karev? L'attrice ne parla in un'intervista.
Per Ellen Pompeo, l'episodio dedicato all'addio di Alex Karev, è la chiusura di un cerchio, ma anche la fine di un'epoca.
All'inizio del 2020, Justin Chambers ha annunciato di aver lasciato il cast di Grey’s Anatomy in un lungo post, in cui spiegava che era giunto il momento di appendere il camice al muro e buttarsi in altri progetti.
Cheers to 15 years, 332 episodes and making television history‼️Tonight, @greysabc becomes the longest running medical drama📽🎬👩🏽⚕️ of all time. We appreciate all of our viewers, new and old, that have kept us on all of these years. Thank you to @shondarhimes for being a trailblazer, to @abcnetwork for giving us a home, and to all of the incredible castmates, crew members and writers throughout the years. It takes a village.
Una notizia che ha lasciato i fan del medical drama senza parole. Con l'uscita di scena di Alex, Meredith resta l'unica dei cinque specializzandi originali (George è morto nel finale della quinta stagione, Izzie se n'è andata successivamente, e Cristina ha lasciato l'ospedale dopo dieci stagioni).
In un post su Instagram, pubblicato dopo la messa in onda dell'episodio in questione, Ellen Pompeo ha omaggiato l'amicizia tra Alex e Meredith, esprimendo il suo pensiero al riguardo. L'episodio che dà l'addio ad Alex è stato trasmesso negli Stati Uniti giovedì 5 marzo 2020.
Attenzione! Possibili spoiler!
Nell'episodio tributo, attraverso una serie di lunghe lettere indirizzate a Meredith, Jo e Bailey (ciascuna recitata dalla voce fuori campo di Justin Chambers, che in realtà non è apparso durante l'episodio), Alex ha confessato di essersi ricongiunto con Izzie, sua ex moglie. Così ha deciso di iniziare una nuova vita con lei insieme ai suoi gemelli, Eli e Alexis, che ha scoperto essere figli suoi.
Ecco i pensieri della Pompeo:
Hi here I go again ... Thank YOU! You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for. Because of you we got to make great tv... because of you we got to make television history! I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids... it shows us what we are made ...of how strong we really are and let’s face it... without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life. Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send off. Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character. For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning.... was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast ...that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing. So let’s not be sad. As our fearless leader DA always says let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week. No matter what the challenge or how tired we all are in the end... you keep us going.....That is worth dancing it out over! So much love and gratitude to you all. Xo E
Personalmente, Karev che tornava all'inizio della storia era la miglior trama possibile. Rende omaggio a questi incredibili primi anni e all'incredibile cast che ha realizzato una fondazione così forte da permettere allo show di andare ancora avanti. Perciò, non siate tristi. E come la nostra fiera leader, la regista dell'episodio Debbie Allen, ci dice sempre: fermiamoci e celebriamo gli attori, gli scrittori e la fantastica crew che ogni settimana fa sì che il nostro show prenda vita.
Anche la showrunner di Grey's Anatomy, Krista Vernoff, ha voluto salutare il personaggio interpretato da Justin, ammettendo quanto sia stato difficile dire addio ad Alex Karev:
Abbiamo adorato scrivere Alex. E abbiamo amato guardare il ritratto sfocato di Justin Chambers su di lui.
L'episodio di Grey's Anatomy 16 che dà l'addio ad Alex andrà prossimamente in onda anche su FoxLife, canale 114 di SKY.
