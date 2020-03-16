Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom in auto-isolamento come precauzione
di Maria Teresa Moschillo - | aggiornato
Sono tante le star di Hollywood che, attualmente, hanno scelto l'auto-quarantena come misura precauzionale contro la diffusione del Coronavirus. Tra loro ci sono anche i futuri sposi Orlando Bloom e Katy Perry.
0 commenti
Condividi
DisneyPlus in offerta a tempo limitato per 1 anno a 59,99 euro. Offerta valida sino al 23 marzo 2020.
L'emergenza Coronavirus sta colpendo anche Hollywood e, più in generale, tutto lo star system. I primi contagiati dal Covid-19 sono stati Tom Hanks e la moglie Rita Wilson, attualmente in Australia, e in queste ore molte celebrità internazionali hanno annunciato la loro decisione di mettersi in auto-quarantena.
Tra queste c'è Orlando Bloom, che con gli altri membri del cast di Carnival Row sta rientrando negli Stati Uniti da Praga. Nessuno della crew presenta sintomi sospetti, ma in via preventiva è stato disposto per loro l'auto-isolamento volontario. Anche la compagna di Bloom, la cantante Katy Perry, ha optato per la quarantena precauzionale.
While he hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, Orlando Bloom announces he will be placed in quarantine upon returning to the U.S. https://t.co/dd3OGcJBKa— ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2020
La futura moglie di Orlando Bloom - i due dovevano sposarsi in Giappone quest'estate, ma le nozze sono state rimandate - è rientrata da poco dall'Australia e ha deciso per precauzione di affrontare un periodo di quarantena in seguito al caso di Tom Hanks e sua moglie Rita. Katy Perry, tra l'altro, è incinta del suo primo figlio.
We've got the running list of which celebs are in self-quarantine. Come see who else is home and bored. https://t.co/pt9QJA4Nvq— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 15, 2020
Molto diverso il caso della modella di origini tedesche Heidi Klum. L'ex top model si trova in isolamento nella sua abitazione e presenta tutti i sintomi del Coronavirus, ma purtroppo non è riuscita a sottoporsi al tampone.
View this post on Instagram
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
Nelle sue Instagram Stories, la Klum ha chiesto ai suoi follower, facendo eco all'appello di molte altre star del web come l'imprenditrice digitale Chiara Ferragni:
Se non vi sentite bene, restate a casa.
Questo è il momento di non mollare e di mettere la salute, nostra e degli altri, al primo posto.
Commenta