Kristen Bell separata dal marito per la quarantena, il suo messaggio di affetto

View this post on Instagram

@daxshepard Got back from travelling on Monday. To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend's empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms. Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade. #staysane #stayhome #wereinthistogether #wavingthroughawindow