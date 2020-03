Joseph Gordon-Levitt parla di 10 cose che odio di te: 'Con gli altri siamo ancora amici'

View this post on Instagram

Day two of @HITRECORD From Home! Now’s a good time to make some art together. I contributed to a few projects last night including Seth_g's song-in-progress. Full video's in my bio (along with links to some projects for you). I hope these projects bring you a bit of inspiration. Do some writing, do some drawing, do some music, do something creative because you’re at home and you have the time :) #HITRECORDfromHome