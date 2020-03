View this post on Instagram

Hey @greysabc fans! How amazing was last nights episode? Didn’t our gal @imlhk absolutely crush her directing debut? I think so, I sure had a lot of fun with my boston pal @partysuperhard who did all the special effects prosthetics and makeup for me. Here are some behind the scenes photos of what went into the look for my hands and face to make me look like I had been in the cold for hours. Hope you enjoy. See you guys next week. #frostbite #greysanatomy #deluca