View this post on Instagram

Just in case anyone needed any ideas of things to do with the kids.... How about a dance class?! I know what some of you are going to say.... “Danneel, we don’t all live with a professional dancer!!!”To that I say do your best, have fun and I’ll work on @jensenackles to do a step by step instructional video 🕺#quarantine #stayinghome #stayingpositive